'Samosas, Chips': ICMR report identifies foods contributing to India's diabetes epidemic

A pioneering clinical trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that ultra-processed and fried foods high in Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are significantly fueling India's escalating diabetes crisis. Conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, an ICMR Centre for Advanced Research in Diabetes, this study is the first of its kind in India and suggests that adopting low-AGE diets could be an effective strategy to mitigate diabetes risk.

Foods high in AGEs include red meat, french fries, fried items, bakery products, parathas, samosas, and sugary treats. The research, funded by the Department of Biotechnology, was published last week in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. Reported NDTV

Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are harmful compounds formed through glycation, a process where proteins or lipids are modified by aldose sugars, a type of carbohydrate. The buildup of AGEs has been associated with various health issues, including inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and cellular damage.

The 12-week study involved 38 overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 23 or higher. Researchers compared the effects of two diets: one high in AGEs and the other low in AGEs. Participants on the low-AGE diet demonstrated improved insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels, while those on the high-AGE diet showed increased AGE levels and inflammation.

To mitigate diabetes risk, the researchers recommend a low-AGE diet rich in green leafy vegetables, fruits, fish, boiled foods, and brown rice.

"In summary, low-AGE diets showed improvements in insulin sensitivity and reductions in inflammation compared to high-AGE diets. This study, the first of its kind in India, indicates that low-AGE diets could be a promising strategy to reduce diabetes risk," the study concluded.

The researchers also highlighted that cooking methods such as frying, roasting, and grilling raise AGE levels, while boiling helps keep them in check.

Recent data indicates that over 101 million Indians are living with diabetes, making it one of the country's most pressing public health challenges. The urban population is particularly vulnerable due to lifestyle changes that promote physical inactivity and easy access to unhealthy food options.

Dr. V Mohan, chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, stated, "The rise of the diabetes epidemic in India is primarily driven by obesity, physical inactivity, and the consumption of unhealthy diets rich in AGEs."