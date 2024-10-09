Two newly-elected Independent MLAs extend support to BJP in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: With the BJP set to form its government for the third time in Haryana after winning the polls, two Independent MLAs—Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon—on Wednesday decided to extend support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.

While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him ticket.

Kadyan fought from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat and defeated his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma by a margin of 35,209 votes.

Joon won from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, defeating his nearest BJP rival Dinesh Kaushik.