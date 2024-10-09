Won’t accept Haryana assembly result, says Congress

NEW DELHI: A 'shocked' and 'surprised' Congress on Tuesday said that it will not accept the Haryana assembly results as it raises “serious questions” about the integrity of the instruments of the democratic system.

The Congress pointed out “serious discrepancies” with the counting process and the functioning of the EVMs (electronic voting machines) in around 14 constituencies and said it would approach the Election Commission on the same.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Haryana result is a victory of manipulations, and subverting the will of people. He also alleged that it is a defeat of the transparent and democratic processes.

“The results in Haryana are totally unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive. It goes against ground reality. It goes against what the people of Haryana had made their minds up for, which was for change and transformation. I think under these circumstances, it is not possible for us to accept the results that have been announced today,” said Ramesh.

“Victory has been snatched from us in Haryana... the results are against the sentiment of the people, which was for change. The Congress has been made to lose in Haryana and the chapter is not closed,” the Congress leader said.

The party has received serious complaints on the process of counting, and the malfunctioning of EVMs in at least three districts, he said.