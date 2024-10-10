Assam lost one of its biggest well-wishers, says CM Himanta as Northeast pays tributes to Ratan Tata

GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of the states in the Northeast paid rich tributes to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.
“Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well-wishers,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award Assam Baibhav, occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of the state.
“He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision, we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. He also played an instrumental role in setting up Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and creating several employment opportunities for our youth,” the Assam CM said.
Stating that it is a personal loss for him, Sarma said his every interaction with Tata left him wiser, adding he will never forget Tata’s simplicity and humility.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said Tata was a visionary industrialist and a true inspiration for millions.
“His profound impact on Indian industry and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain a legacy that transcends generations. The loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace,” Singh said.
His Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu said India lost a towering figure. His vision, integrity, and dedication to the nation transformed industries and lives, Khandu said, adding that “a guiding light for generations, his legacy of compassion and leadership will continue to inspire.”
Tripura CM Manik Saha said Tata’s visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to social responsibility inspired generations. Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma described the departed leader as an “inspiring figure, a true patriot and a remarkable human being”.