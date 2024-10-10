Assam lost one of its biggest well-wishers, says CM Himanta as Northeast pays tributes to Ratan Tata

GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of the states in the Northeast paid rich tributes to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well-wishers,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award Assam Baibhav, occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of the state.

“He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision, we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. He also played an instrumental role in setting up Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and creating several employment opportunities for our youth,” the Assam CM said.

Stating that it is a personal loss for him, Sarma said his every interaction with Tata left him wiser, adding he will never forget Tata’s simplicity and humility.