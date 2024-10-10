Bhopal Diary: ‘Rajyamata-Gaumata’ status for cows sought

MP CM proves lucky for BJP on 4 Haryana seats

A record third-time victory of the ruling BJP in Haryana Assembly elections has come as a personal achievement for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Four assembly segments where Yadav campaigned have gone in favour of the BJP. The four assembly segments are Dadri, Bhiwani and Bawani Khera-SC seats (where he addressed rallies on September 26) and Tosham (where he held a roadshow on October 3). The party also won Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba seat, where the CM had addressed two rallies on September 22. Haryana reportedly has around 5-5.5% Yadav voters.

‘Rajyamata-Gaumata’ status for cows sought

Just a week after the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra granted ‘Rajyamata-Gaumata’ status to the indigenous breeds of cows, a prominent Hindu seer has demanded similar status for the cows in adjoining state as well. Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who is currently touring the central Indian state said that the current MP CM hails from the Yadav caste, owing to which a decision similar to what Maharashtra government made recently is needed from his urgently.

Ban burning of Ravana effigy: Mahakal priest

A Brahmin caste leader from CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s home city Ujjain has demanded blanket ban on burning of giant effigies of demon king Ravana, starting with the coming Dussehra festival in MP. Mahesh Pujari, who is among the priests at the world famous Mahakal Temple and also heads a Brahmin body Yuva Brahmin Samaj, Ujjain, has written to the CM, mentioning that Ravana was a Shiva devotee and a learned Brahmin, so continuing with the age old tradition of burning Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra dishonours Brahmins and Lord Shiva devotees. “Owing to it, I’ve written to the CM, demanding that the annual practice be ended starting from MP.”

