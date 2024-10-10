Buzz on appointment of Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav as Mann’s chief adviser

CHANDIGARH: With Delhi assembly elections expected within four months, the Aam Aadmi Party wants to clean up its act in Punjab and present it as a model of good governance. That perhaps is why it is purging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s trusted core in a hurry.

The buzz in the corridors of power is that AAP heavyweight Bibhav Kumar, who was party convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenant, could be planted in the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office as Mann’s chief advisor.

There were also claims that the terms of appointment of a chief advisor were cleared by the Punjab cabinet, which met on Tuesday.

If Bibhav indeed becomes the chief advisor, he could be calling the shots, given his proximity to Kejriwal. For the record, the official spokesperson of the Punjab government dismissed all talk of Bibhav’s appointment in the Punjab CMO as false and social media gossip.