Centre bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir, says pan-Islamic group aims to establish global caliphate

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953, saying the organisation aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and terrorist activities.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

Later, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India.

The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.