Defence Ministry issues RFI to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army

Indian Army is planning to augment its tank-based offensive capabilities with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issuing a request for information (RFI) for capital procurement of 1,500 new generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGMs) launchers on Thursday.

The sources said that the missile counts might touch 20,000 pieces. The RFI also sought information for simulators, for the Indian Army, aimed at further enhancing its operational capabilities to strike and destroy tanks and other armoured vehicles.

These ATGMs are to be procured under the "Buy (Indian-IDDM)" category with 60 per cent indigenous content. Under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) the procurement of products is done from an Indian vendor that has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content on the cost basis of the total contract value.

The RFI has been issued with a view to finalising SQRs (Service Quality Requirements), deciding procurement category and identifying probable Indian vendors who are capable of supplying new generation ATGMs along with launcher systems within four years of the award of the contract. SQRs are parameters set for the equipment to be inducted.

As per the RFI, the ATGMs along with launcher systems should have the ability to be deployed in all terrains, including plains, deserts, high-altitude up to 5500 meters or 18,000 feet, coastal as well as island areas.

These ATGMs can be deployed along the western border with Pakistan and the northern border with China.