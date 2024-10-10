Haryana assembly election: After results, three independents back BJP

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : With the BJP set to form government for the third time in Haryana, all the three Independent MLAs—Savitri Jindal, Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon —on Wednesday extended support to the saffron party, taking its tally from 48 to 51 in the assembly.

Savitri Jindal, the Independent candidate from Hisar and richest woman of the country, said that for the development she has decided to support the BJP government. She met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said that independent MLAs Devender Kadyan from Ganaur and Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh have extended support to the party.

Joon said, “I am impressed by BJP policies. For the development of my constituency, I’ve decided to support BJP.” Kadyan, a BJP rebel who contested as an independent, defeated Kuldip Sharma of Congress from Ganaur.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi met Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi and expressed hopes that he would take the state further on the development path. “I am confident that Haryana’s role is going to become more important in the realisation of a developed India,” Modi said. Saini also met Home Minister Amit Shah.