India Inc. mourns loss of visionary Ratan Tata

NEW DELHI: Industry leaders mourned the death of Ratan Tata on Thursday, saying that with his demise, India has lost a visionary who shaped its industrial and philanthropic landscape.
TVS Motor Co Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, said in a statement: “Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century.”
He added that Tata placed the country before business interests, and his vision was transformational for both the country and its people.
Similarly, State Bank of India Chairman, C.S. Setty, said Tata shaped the country’s industrial and philanthropic landscape. “His leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics,” Setty said.
Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, in his condolence message, remarked that India and its industry have lost a true visionary with Tata’s passing. “His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics,” Birla said.
Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, added that Tata leaves behind “an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in.”
Mittal further noted, “A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike.”
Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO, Anish Shah, stated that Tata inspired a generation to create with purpose and integrity. “As we move forward, we will honour his legacy by continuing to build not just enterprises but a better world, just as he did,” Shah wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Shah, who is also the President of FICCI, added: “His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.”
Vedanta Group Chairman, Anil Agarwal, commented: “In the passing of Ratan Tata, we have not only lost the jewel in the crown of Indian industry but also a man whose vision and outstanding personal qualities made him an icon for every Indian.”
Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman, Pawan Munjal, called Tata a visionary leader and ethical statesman. “Tata’s commitment to integrity and innovation not only transformed industries but also uplifted communities, inspiring countless lives,” Munjal said.
RPSG Group Chairman, Sanjiv Goenka, remarked: “The world has lost a true visionary and humanitarian. Mr Ratan Tata’s unparalleled contributions to business and society will forever remain his legacy.” Goenka further added, “The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons touched the lives of every Indian in his own soft, unassuming way, leaving an indelible mark that may never be equalled.”
CII Director General, Chandrajit Banerjee, hailed Tata as “the perfect example of a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur, and much more.”
SIAM President, Shailesh Chandra, said Tata, a towering figure, played a stellar role in bringing the Indian auto industry to the global stage.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director & CEO, Masakazu Yoshimura, noted that Tata, as a global corporate luminary, will forever be remembered for his transformative contribution towards modernising the Indian business landscape and his deep compassion for the betterment of society.
ACMA President, Shradha Suri Marwah, acknowledged Tata’s immense contributions to the automotive industry and other sectors, which have left an indelible mark on the growth and global stature of Indian industry. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in India and beyond,” she added.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, also expressed condolences, saying that Tata’s visionary leadership and contributions to the Indian industry have left a lasting legacy.
JLR CEO, Adrian Mardell, reflected on Tata’s personal achievements, calling his legacy “unequalled in society.” He said, “It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.”
Voltas Ltd MD & CEO, Pradeep Bakshi, acknowledged Tata’s undeterred commitment to social welfare and his lasting impact on many businesses and lives in India.
HUL CEO & Managing Director, Rohit Jawa, praised Tata as embodying the spirit of compassionate capitalism. “It is indeed an end of an era for India Inc. His legacy will continue to live through his immeasurable contributions to the nation and to the Indian business landscape,” Jawa said.
Panasonic Life Solutions India & South Asia Chairman, Manish Sharma, described Tata as an embodiment of living a life driven by purpose.
JK Lakshmi Cement President and Director, Arun Shukla, said, “The loss of Mr Ratan Tata is an irreplaceable void for India.”
Emami Group Director, Aditya Agarwal, expressed similar sentiments, calling it “an irreparable and profound loss to India.”