India Inc. mourns loss of visionary Ratan Tata

NEW DELHI: Industry leaders mourned the death of Ratan Tata on Thursday, saying that with his demise, India has lost a visionary who shaped its industrial and philanthropic landscape.

TVS Motor Co Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, said in a statement: “Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century.”

He added that Tata placed the country before business interests, and his vision was transformational for both the country and its people.

Similarly, State Bank of India Chairman, C.S. Setty, said Tata shaped the country’s industrial and philanthropic landscape. “His leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics,” Setty said.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, in his condolence message, remarked that India and its industry have lost a true visionary with Tata’s passing. “His decisions have impacted lives and industries far beyond financial metrics,” Birla said.

Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, added that Tata leaves behind “an astronomical imprint on the Indian industry, philanthropy, and the perennial zest to better the world we live in.”

Mittal further noted, “A true nation builder, his legacy in the growth of the country will forever inspire entrepreneurs and all Indians alike.”

Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO, Anish Shah, stated that Tata inspired a generation to create with purpose and integrity. “As we move forward, we will honour his legacy by continuing to build not just enterprises but a better world, just as he did,” Shah wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah, who is also the President of FICCI, added: “His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.”

Vedanta Group Chairman, Anil Agarwal, commented: “In the passing of Ratan Tata, we have not only lost the jewel in the crown of Indian industry but also a man whose vision and outstanding personal qualities made him an icon for every Indian.”

Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman, Pawan Munjal, called Tata a visionary leader and ethical statesman. “Tata’s commitment to integrity and innovation not only transformed industries but also uplifted communities, inspiring countless lives,” Munjal said.

RPSG Group Chairman, Sanjiv Goenka, remarked: “The world has lost a true visionary and humanitarian. Mr Ratan Tata’s unparalleled contributions to business and society will forever remain his legacy.” Goenka further added, “The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons touched the lives of every Indian in his own soft, unassuming way, leaving an indelible mark that may never be equalled.”