Jail warden arrested for mediating drug supply to prisoners in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: A jail warden has been arrested for acting as a mediator between drug smugglers operating from inside the jail and supplying drugs to prisoners in the Central Jail Amritsar.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended three individuals, including two brothers, after recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 4.32 lakh in drug money from their possession.

Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated, “The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash and Satwinderpal Singh alias Satti, both residents of Guru Hargobindpura in Chheharta, Amritsar. The jail warden, Gurmej Singh, is a resident of Kot Sadar Khan village in Moga, and he used to supply heroin to the prisoners lodged in the Central Jail Amritsar.”

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Akashdeep Singh and Satinderpal Singh were in direct contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who employed drones to transport drugs across the border.

During questioning, the arrested individuals disclosed that they supplied heroin to jail warden Gurmej Singh, who then delivered it to drug smugglers incarcerated in the jail.

Yadav added, “Technical leads were developed during a professional investigation, and an FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.”

Commissioner of Police Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, shared operational details, stating, “Teams from the CIA Staff-2 received reliable information that the two brothers had retrieved a substantial consignment of narcotics dropped by a drone from across the border, which they concealed at their residence in Guru Hargobindpura, Chheharta.”

In response to this information, police teams from Police Station Chheharta Amritsar, under the supervision of DCP City Amritsar Abhimanyu Rana IPS, DCP Investigation Harpreet Mandher, and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, laid a trap and arrested the drug smugglers at a house near Dera Radha Soami, Guru Hargobindpura, Chheharta Amritsar.

Following their revelations regarding the involvement of the jail warden, police teams arrested Gurmej Singh from the Fatehpur area of Amritsar. The preliminary investigation indicated that the jail warden was acting as a mediator between the drug smugglers operating within the jail. Further investigations are underway to identify the inmates receiving heroin supplies.

A case has been registered under sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar. This development follows the arrest of three other drug smugglers by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police just a day prior, during which 5 kg of heroin and Rs 3.95 lakh in drug money were seized from their possession.