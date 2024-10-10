Knives out for Congress from INDIA bloc allies after Haryana debacle

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday came under fire from its INDIA bloc allies who squarely blamed the grand old party for the poll debacle in Haryana, with several leaders accusing it of being ‘arrogant, overconfident and entitled’ and giving less space to its regional allies.

Launching a scathing attack, the Shiv Sena (UBT) attributed the Congress’s poor show to the ‘overconfidence and arrogance’ of the party’s state leadership. In an editorial of Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, it asked the Congress leadership to introspect and learn from its mistakes. The jibe comes at a time when Congress and the alliance partners are engaged in seat-sharing talks ahead of the Maharashtra elections, scheduled for later this year.

“The INDIA alliance could not win in Haryana because the Congress felt they would win on their own and they did not need any other partner in power. If they had shared seats with the SP, AAP or other smaller parties, the results would have been different,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The Congress’ Haryana unit had unit refused to accommodate the AAP and the SP, though senior leader Rahul Gandhi was in favour of it.

The party suffered another setback as its Uttar Pradesh ally Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls. Sources said Congress leaders were upset about the SP’s unilateral move as it came in the middle of ongoing talks.