Ladakh gets world's highest MACE Observatory, largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia

LEH/JAMMU: The Union Territory of Ladakh gets the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the world's highest imaging Cherenkov telescope, located at an altitude of over 4,300 metres in Hanle.

This observatory underscores India's advancements in space and cosmic-ray research capabilities.

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, officially inaugurated the MACE observatory here, an official spokesperson said.

Built indigenously by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with support from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited and other Indian industry partners, the MACE is the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, he said.

The inauguration ceremony, held as part of the DAE's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, included the unveiling of commemorative plaques by Dr Mohanty at the Hanle site.