Missing Maharashtra builder murdered in Madhya Pradesh jungle

BHOPAL: A middle-aged builder from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district has been found murdered in the jungles of southwestern Madhya Pradesh.

The half-burnt body of the builder Kishore Lokhre (he was missing since October 3) was found in the dense forests under the Sanawad police station area of the Khargone district of southwestern MP on Wednesday.

The murdered builder hailed from a very powerful and influential family of Kamlapur village of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra. According to sources in Maharashtra, Lokhre’s brother was the deputy sarpanch of the village panchayat and the family was associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) group.

The murdered builder’s driver Javed has been taken into custody by the police in Madhya Pradesh, but three others (all local residents of MP’s Khargone and Khandwa districts) are on the run.

According to sources privy to the investigation, the lure for getting pure gold at half price from some locales in the Khargone-Khandwa region of MP is suspected to have brought the builder there.