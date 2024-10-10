NIA files charge sheet against human trafficking syndicate involving cyber crime in Laos

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against five members of a human trafficking syndicate accused of sending Indian nationals to Laos to work in cybercrime sweatshops run by Chinese scammers.

These scams were primarily targeting European and American citizens.

The move comes on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Laos to attend the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits.

Officials confirmed that the charge sheet was submitted before a special court on Wednesday, naming five individuals involved in the syndicate.

The accused, Manjoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal alias Afroz, and the key conspirator, Kamran Haider alias Zaidi, were allegedly running the operation through a Delhi-based consultancy firm.