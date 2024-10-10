Over 1k child marriages reported in 2022, 215 in Karnataka alone: NCPCR report

NEW DELHI: Despite India banning child marriages, over 1,000 such marriages were reported in the country in 2022; the maximum was from Karnataka, where a record 215 such marriages took place, according to the latest report released by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday.

Karnataka is followed by Assam, where 163 child marriages, which is prohibited under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, took place out of the total of 1,002 such marriages in the country, the report said.

Karnataka and Assam are followed by Tamil Nadu, where 155 child marriages were reported in 2022.

The other states are West Bengal (121), Maharashtra (99), Telangana (53), Odisha (46), Haryana (37), Andhra Pradesh (26), Uttar Pradesh (17), Bihar (13), Jammu and Kashmir (2), and Delhi (1).

In India alone, an estimated 1.5 million girls under 18 are married annually, with nearly 16% of adolescent girls aged 15-19 currently married, the report said.

Despite a decrease in prevalence from 47% to 27% between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, child marriage remains unacceptably prevalent.

"Child marriage, deeply rooted in social norms, starkly exemplifies pervasive gender inequality and discrimination, reflecting the devaluation of girls' human rights," the over 600-page report said.