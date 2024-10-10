PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits to further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.

Modi is visiting Lao PDR on the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Laos is the current chair of the ASEAN.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

In his departure statement, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

"I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the prime minister said.