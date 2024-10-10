Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express Express halted for three hours in UP after bomb scare

NEW DELHI: Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express was halted for over three hours at Tundla Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh early Thursday after railway authorities were alerted about some suspected terrorists travelling with explosives, according to officials.

However, the information, received from an X user, turned out hoax as nothing "suspicious" was found after intense checking carried out from around 2.30 am to 6 am, they added.

"Around 2.30 am, every passenger in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked thoroughly with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found," a railway official from Prayagraj Rail Division said.

He added, "We received an information from an X handle that some suspected terrorists were travelling in the train with explosives, which they would plant in Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax."