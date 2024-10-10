Tata, Ratan

MUMBAI: India’s best known industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, 86, passed away at South Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital late on Wednesday night leaving a vacuum in the formidable $100 billion Tata Group.

Confirming persistent speculation that the ailing corporate leader had breathed his last, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced: “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Paying condolences to the industrialist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X said: “He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.”

As late as on Monday, when he was admitted to hospital, Ratan Tata took to X to scotch speculation about his ill health saying he was going in for a routine medical check-up.

Ratan Tata started his career in the Tata Group in 1961 managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel.

Having acquired the business acumen and leadership qualities required to lead the large conglomerate, he became chairman of the group in 1991, and drove the expansion of the group as the nation embraced an era of liberalization.