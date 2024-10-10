UGC releases draft guidelines for apprenticeship-embedded degrees to enhance employability

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft guidelines for the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) to enhance the employability of the students pursuing undergraduate-level degree programmes.

Speaking with this paper, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said the draft guidelines are a “significant step towards enhancing the employability of our youth.”

“Students acquire experiential learning alongside theoretical knowledge by formally embedding apprenticeships within degree curricula, equipping them with the competencies employers seek. We urge all eligible higher education institutions to take advantage of these guidelines and offer AEDP programmes to their students,” he said.

These guidelines will be open for public consultation and stakeholder comments, including students, in a few days. Once notified, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) can launch the programme starting from the January-February 2025 academic session.

The aim is to blend the benefits of both: an apprenticeship and a university degree.

The focus is on outcome-based learning in all degree programmes to achieve graduate attributes and desired proficiency levels.

It also promotes active linkages between higher educational institutions and industries/establishments.

“To bridge the skill gap in the industries by actively participating in effectively implementing AEDP in partnership with higher educational institutions and/or Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOATs)/ Board of Practical Training (BOPT),” said the guidelines.

The Commission considered the programme in its October 3 meeting.

It proposes to promote close collaboration between HEIs and industries, ensuring the curricula align with industry needs.

The guidelines provide complete flexibility in scheduling apprenticeships from the second semester onwards to the maximum 50% of the duration of the programme with a single internship stretch of at least one semester, curriculum design, and credit mechanisms for credit transfer as part of the degree programme.

The credit system is established based on training hours. As per the National Credit Framework (NCrF), 30 hours of Training would correspond to 1 Credit.

Accordingly, a one-year apprenticeship training shall correspond to 40 credits (which shall be considered equivalent to 1,200 hours of learning). Similarly, a six-month apprenticeship training shall correspond to 20 credits (equivalent to 600 hours).

It also enables payment of stipends to students, depending on whether the AEDP is offered through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal or as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 directly with the industry.

The programme is applicable in the undergraduate programmes by the UGC recognised Higher Education Institutes (HEIs).

The eligibility criteria for HEIs is that they meet specific requirements like the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation score or National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank.

AEDPs combine classroom learning with experiential learning and on-the-job training (OJT) in a structured manner. The emphasis is on achieving specific learning outcomes and graduate attributes through practical, hands-on training.

The HEIs have to prepare an apprenticeship plan in collaboration with the industry/establishment. The draft guidelines promote post-training tracking.

It also outlines a comprehensive assessment strategy involving evaluation by the industry, faculty mentors, and the HEI.

HEIs are expected to monitor the progress of the students after they complete the programme to assess its effectiveness.

The roles of various stakeholders, including the Board of Apprenticeship Training/ Board of Practical Training, HEIs, industries, and students, are clearly defined.

The guidelines also outline the consequences for HEIs and industries that violate the provisions.

The draft guidelines mandate a tripartite agreement between the HEI, the industry/establishment, and the student. This ensures clear roles and responsibilities.

It also emphasises comprehensive assessment and effective monitoring.