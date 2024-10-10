Uttar Pradesh man dies by suicide, family alleges exorbitant electricity bills as its cause

UNNAO: A 25-year-old man, allegedly under stress due to exorbitant electricity bills, died by suicide, his family members claimed.

Local police said that Shubham (25) died by suicide at his house in the Kushalpur village under the Achalganj police station area during wee hours on Wednesday.

The family members found his body in the morning and informed police.

"We first got an electricity bill of Rs 1,09,021. He went to different offices and paid Rs 16,377. Not even a fortnight had passed and we have now again got a bill of Rs 8,000. He hanged himself due to this tension," said the deceased's father, Mahadev, adding that Shubham was a daily wager.

"There is no other reason. He was hand to mouth. How would he have paid this bill? He was very tense due to the amount of the electricity bill," Mahadev said.

Chief Engineer Electricity, Raebareli Zone, RP Prasad, said Shubham had taken a new electricity connection on March 10, 2022.

"After the connection, Shubham paid the electricity bill twice. He once paid Rs 615 and then Rs 16,377 in September this year. A few days ago, a bill for 1,500 units was generated, while the consumption was shown for just 35 units. In this context, the meter reader told Shubham to visit the electricity department's office and get the bill rectified," he added.

The officer even claimed the bill was rectified on October 9 but Shubham had taken the extreme step by then.

Energy Minister AK Sharma took to social media to express his concern over the matter and announced immediate action against the responsible officials.

"Police and administration are conducting a detailed investigation into the causes of the death. But since the matter is related to the electricity department, and in view of the primary possibility, I immediately instructed to take strict action against the local electricity officials," Sharma posted on 'X' in Hindi on Thursday.

The minister added in the same post that Ravi Yadav, Sub-divisional Officer, Electricity Distribution Sub-division Banthar, Ashish Singh, Junior Engineer, 33/11 KV Sub-centre Achalganj, and Surya Kumar Verma, Executive Engineer, Electricity Distribution Division II Unnao, have been suspended and FIRs have been lodged against them.

However, SHO Rajeshwar Tripathi said local police were yet to register an FIR in connection with the case.

The post-mortem has been conducted, and further investigations are ongoing, police said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.