2 Agniveers killed during field firing exercise, army orders court of inquiry

NASHIK: Two Agniveers were killed during a field firing exercise in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday, adding the army has initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

Gunner Gohil Vishvarajsinh (20) and Gunner Saikat (21) from the Artillery Centre Hyderabad died during a field firing exercise at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges in Nashik district, the official said.

A team of Agniveers was firing a field gun when one of the shells exploded, the official said, adding the duo sustained injuries and were taken to the military hospital at Deolali, where they were pronounced dead.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

"Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the army salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Agniveers (Gunner) Gohil Vishvarajsinh and Agniveer (Gunner) Saikat, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undergoing training at the firing ranges," the army said in a post on X.