BJP government in Haryana may take oath after Dussehra

CHANDIGARH: The swearing-in of the BJP government in Haryana is likely after Dussehra which could be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, besides several other Union ministers and CMs of BJP-ruled states.

It will not be an easy task for the BJP to balance caste equations and regions while forming the government for a third consecutive term.

Party sources believe that Nayab Singh Saini would return as Chief Minister, supported by deputy CMs. The party legislators are drawn from various castes and communities such as Brahmin, SC, Jat, Yadav and Punjabis. They also include a vocal former state home minister, Anil Vij.

On the other hand, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has pitched for a cabinet berth for his daughter Arti Rao. The saffron party won 10 of 11 seats in the Ahirwal region of southern Haryana, comprising Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendargarh districts.

Former minister Rao Narbir who won from Badshahpur, the largest assembly segment in the state, is eyeing for the deputy CM post. Two other frontrunners for senior positions are six-time MLA Krishna Lal Panwar and two-time MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi, as BJP candidates won from eight SC seats out of the 17 in the state.

Among the Punjabi origin legislators, seven-time MLA Anil Vij is most prominent. He had declared that if the party gave him a chance, he would be the CM. Vij reportedly sulked in March after he was not made the CM when Manohar Lal Khattar stepped down.