Calcutta HC granted bail to nine arrested for protesting outside Durga Puja pandal

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court granted bail to nine people, on October 11, who were arrested outside the Tridhara Sammelani pandal on Rashbehari Avenue on Wednesday night and remanded for seven days police custody.
They were given a Rs 1,000 bond and were released on Friday.
According to the Court, they have looked after the leaflets and also checked the whatsapp group of those who have been arrested, but they did not found any provocative statements that can create religious unrest in the society.
The Court observed that just because the police have power they cannot arrest anyone in any section, just because they are protesting at a puja pandal.
On Wednesday night, nine persons arrested from outside the Tridhara Sanmelani pandal and were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday. They were remanded in seven-day police custody, till October 17.
They were charged under various sections, including unlawful assembly, assaulting a public servant while on duty and public mischief under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), apart from relevant sections of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.
The police arrested nine persons from outside Tridhara while they were allegedly distributing pamphlets for the cause of justice for the raped and murdered junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The group later attempted to hold a protest when they were arrested, the police said.
The nine were taken to Lalbazar, a move that prompted a group of people to converge on Bentick Street and Bowbazar on their march to the police headquarters before the police stopped them.
The police said three of their personnel were injured in the scuffle while trying to stop the protesters outside the Tridhara pandal.
The public prosecutor said there were no junior doctors among those who had gathered and were later arrested. “There’s no issue with protests but there’s a reservation with the site where it was being held.”
The lawyer, appearing on behalf of the arrested, said the FIR was drawn up at 11.35 pm, almost four hours after the group was rounded up. “The police were waiting for the outcome of the meeting of the junior doctors with the chief secretary at Swasthya Bhavan.”
After listening to both sides, the judge remanded the nine arrested in seven days of police custody.
Around the time when the case was being heard at Alipore court, a group marched down Central Avenue and tried to enter the College Square pandal.
The group was stopped outside the pandal by the police personnel who had set up barricades there.
A scuffle followed after which the protesters moved away and decided to move towards the Mohammad Ali Park pandal on Central Avenue.
Meanwhile, one junior student who was on hunger strike was critical and he was shifted to the critical care unit of a hospital.
Later his condition was stable.
The state government on Friday sent an email to junior doctors mentioning the status report on various initiatives and interventions in the health care service delivery system in the state.