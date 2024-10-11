Calcutta HC granted bail to nine arrested for protesting outside Durga Puja pandal

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court granted bail to nine people, on October 11, who were arrested outside the Tridhara Sammelani pandal on Rashbehari Avenue on Wednesday night and remanded for seven days police custody.

They were given a Rs 1,000 bond and were released on Friday.

According to the Court, they have looked after the leaflets and also checked the whatsapp group of those who have been arrested, but they did not found any provocative statements that can create religious unrest in the society.

The Court observed that just because the police have power they cannot arrest anyone in any section, just because they are protesting at a puja pandal.

On Wednesday night, nine persons arrested from outside the Tridhara Sanmelani pandal and were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday. They were remanded in seven-day police custody, till October 17.

They were charged under various sections, including unlawful assembly, assaulting a public servant while on duty and public mischief under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), apart from relevant sections of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.