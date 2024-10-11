CDSCO meets WHO standards for vaccine regulations

NEW DELHI: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has met safety, efficacy, and quality - indicators for a functional vaccine regulatory system by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry made the announcement following a comprehensive and in-depth scientific review of India’s vaccine regulatory system by a team of international experts from various countries, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The drug regulator and the National Regulatory Authority of India have met the standards set up by the WHO for a functional vaccine regulatory system.

A team of international experts from various countries led by the WHO headquarters in Geneva reviewed India's vaccine regulatory system from September 16 to 20, the ministry said in a statement.