Centre has ensured pro-business environment, crushed terror: Union minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has created a pro-business environment in the past 10 years by ensuring political stability and continuity in policy measures as well as cracking down on terrorism and left-wing extremism.

Addressing the 119th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Shah said, “Industry leaders in the audience should feel assured that days of policy paralysis is over.

The security scenario has improved to such an extent that terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, left-wing extremism in affected areas, and insurgency in the northeast have been buried 200 yards deep into the ground.”

He asserted that there has not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government, which transformed India from one of the “Fragile Five” economies to a “bright spot” in the comity of nations. “By 2047, India is poised to emerge as one of the most developed countries in the world,” he said at a session on ‘Developed India @2047: Marching Towards the Peak of Progress’.