Centre has ensured pro-business environment, crushed terror: Union minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government has created a pro-business environment in the past 10 years by ensuring political stability and continuity in policy measures as well as cracking down on terrorism and left-wing extremism.
Addressing the 119th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Shah said, “Industry leaders in the audience should feel assured that days of policy paralysis is over.
The security scenario has improved to such an extent that terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, left-wing extremism in affected areas, and insurgency in the northeast have been buried 200 yards deep into the ground.”
He asserted that there has not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government, which transformed India from one of the “Fragile Five” economies to a “bright spot” in the comity of nations. “By 2047, India is poised to emerge as one of the most developed countries in the world,” he said at a session on ‘Developed India @2047: Marching Towards the Peak of Progress’.
Shah said the government has brought reforms in various sectors resulting in improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, expanded digital economy and railway networks, setting up of manufacturing units for semi-conductors, and electric vehicles.
Ten years ago, India was a country of double-digit inflation but now it has become a country of double-digit growth, Shah said.
Referring to welfare schemes launched for the marginalised sections in the last 10 years, he said the Modi government has been providing free food grains to 80 crore people. Five crore people have been given free housing, 12 crore toilets have been constructed, 11 crore people have been given free electricity connections and 15 crore people potable water, he added.
Hizb-Ut-Tahrir designated terror outfit under UAPA
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a notification designating ISIS-inspired outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) as a terrorist outfit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA. With this, HuT has become the 45th terror outfit to be included in the first schedule of the UAPA. The MHA notification has accused that HuT and all its affiliates and frontal organisations of indulging in activities aimed at establishing Islamic State and Caliphate globally, including in India.