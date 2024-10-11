Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BRO's 75 border infrastructure projects

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday will inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation 75 Infrastructure Projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2236 Crore. These Projects have been constructed in 11 border States/UTs of the country including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The ceremony will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim in which the Defence Minister will inaugurate 22 Roads, 51 Bridges and 02 other miscellaneous projects.
Out of these Projects ,19 have been constructed in UT of J&K, 11 in UT of Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 09 in Uttrakhand, 06 in Sikkim, 05 in Himachal Pradesh, 02 each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and 01 each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Notably, BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in a record time frame and many of these Projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology. The working season is limited due to snowfall and the closing of the roads.
These Infrastructure Projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions at places with most inhospitable terrain.
The inauguration of Kupup Sherathang Road in Sikkim will be the highlight as it serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and the Zuluk axis. It provides an alternate route that plays a pivotal role for the Army troops enabling the movement of Personnel and machinery.
BRO's surge in road and bridge construction in the last years has led to the completion of many critical and strategic projects which has bolstered our defence preparedness vis a vis that of our adversaries, BRO added.
With this, in 2024, BRO has dedicated a record 111 Infrastructure projects to the Nation. In 2023, a total of 125 infrastructure projects were dedicated to the Nation.
BRO was raised in 1960 and is involved in creating and maintaining strategic roads and associated defence and military infrastructure.
As per the BRO sources, "With this, the connectivity in the remote border areas has increased manifold and will help in improving the defence preparedness in these strategic areas and will also bring socio-economic development in the region."
This year, 36 Infrastructure Projects of the BRO costing Rs 1508 crore have already been dedicated to the Nation which also includes state of the art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 Mar 2024 making a total of 111 infrastructure projects at a total cost of Rs 3751 crore.
Two tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh, Sela and Nechiphu Tunnel have also been constructed in the last one year connecting the farthest and most remote villages of the country.
Last year, 125 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the Nation for Rs 3611 crore.
There is tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Also, a standoff prevails along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh with heavy troop deployment from both sides.
In the last five years BRO had completed 450 infrastructure projects with a cost of more than Rs.16,000 crore and this year, in 2024 with these 75 infra projects BRO has dedicated a record 111 infrastructure projects to the Nation. He appreciated the feat of construction of these 75 infrastructure projects at such an expeditious pace during this year.
Particularly in Sikkim in the last five years BRO has completed 10 Bridges and six roads.
In Ladakh, the work of the world's highest tunnel Shinkula Tunnel has already commenced which will provide a seamless, uninterrupted passage to Leh throughout the year and BRO has made significant progress on Indo-China Border Roads and other critical roads. Work on various strategic roads in Ladakh is in an advanced stage of completion.