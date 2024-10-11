Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BRO's 75 border infrastructure projects

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday will inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation 75 Infrastructure Projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2236 Crore. These Projects have been constructed in 11 border States/UTs of the country including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The ceremony will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim in which the Defence Minister will inaugurate 22 Roads, 51 Bridges and 02 other miscellaneous projects.

Out of these Projects ,19 have been constructed in UT of J&K, 11 in UT of Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 09 in Uttrakhand, 06 in Sikkim, 05 in Himachal Pradesh, 02 each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and 01 each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Notably, BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in a record time frame and many of these Projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology. The working season is limited due to snowfall and the closing of the roads.

These Infrastructure Projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions at places with most inhospitable terrain.