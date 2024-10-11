Defiant Akhilesh garlands JP Narayan's bust outside his residence, urges Nitish Kumar to pull out of NDA

LUCKNOW: The Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow housing a museum dedicated to socialist ideologue Jayaprakash Narayan has turned out to be a new flashpoint between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath government.

On Thursday night, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) barricaded the entrances to the JPNIC with tin sheets to prevent the anticipated gathering of SP leaders, including chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic socialist leader.

However, the move prompted a sharp reaction from the Samajwadi Party with party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaching JPNIC on Thursday midnight to oppose restriction.

Yadav lashed out at the BJP while standing in front of the tin barricades.

On Friday morning, going a step further, the authorities reinforced the barricades not only on the entrances of JPNIC but also on Vikramaditya Marg which has both Akhilesh Yadav’s residence and SP headquarters with the deployment of scores of police officers.

Meanwhile the SP chief, on Friday, decided to garland a bust of Jayaprakash Narayan mounted atop a vehicle outside his residence where hundreds of party workers had gathered after authorities blocked his visit to the JP International Centre citing security concerns.