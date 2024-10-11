Dehradun police rescue three minors from human trafficking, two held

DEHRADUN: Police in Dehradun's Pathri Bagh area arrested two individuals, including a woman, for alleged human trafficking. Three minors were rescued from being sold in Dehradun for Rs 11 lakh.
The police received a tip about the girls' suspicious presence at ISBT. During questioning, the minors revealed that they were lured to Dehradun with promises of employment and money. The three minors also revealed that they overheard the suspects discussing their sale, prompting them to attempt escape.
"We swung into action after receiving information about three suspicious minors at ISBT," Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, told TNIE. "Our swift action led to the arrest of two individuals - Bala, a divorced woman, and Digvijay Singh from Amroha - from Ved City Colony in Pathri Bagh,"he added.
According to the police, The accused revealed they 'purchased' the minors from associates Poonam and Khushi in Ghaziabad, intending to sell them in Dehradun for Rs 11 lakh. Police are conducting raids to track down other members of the trafficking ring.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, revealed that a thorough investigation into the backgrounds of the two arrested individuals uncovered a disturbing history of criminal offences. "Our probe found that both accused have a long list of serious cases registered against them, including murder, loot, human trafficking, Arms Act, and Gangster Act, spanning across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," Singh stated.
Furthermore, it was discovered that both the accused had previously been jailed for various criminal offences, including human trafficking. "The police are now working to track down other members of the trafficking ring, ensuring that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable", SSP Singh added.
