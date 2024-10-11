Four independents in bag, NC gets simple majority

SRINAGAR: Buoyed by four Independents extending their support to the National Conference, party vice-president Omar Abdullah is all set to be the first chief minister of J&K Union Territory after being elected as leader of his legislature party on Thursday.

The focus of the new government will be on the restoration of statehood.

The NC emerged as the single largest party in the 90-member J&K Assembly by winning 42 seats. With support from the four independents, the party’s strength has increased to 46, one above the majority mark.

The NC Legislature Party met at its headquarters in Srinagar on Thursday where the legislators unanimously elected Omar as their leader.

“I am thankful to NC legislators for electing me as their leader and reposing faith in me,” Omar told media after the legislature party meeting. Omar served as CM in NC-Congress coalition government in erstwhile J&K state from 2009 to 2014. Asked when he would stake his claim to form the government, Omar said, “We are talking to Congress for their support letter. Once we receive it, we will immediately meet the Lt Governor and stake our claimm” he said.

The pre-poll alliance partners—the NC, Congress and the CPM—will convene a meeting on Friday to begin the government formation process. “Discussions are currently underway with the Congress, which has sought one day to make its decision and provide their letter of support,” an NC leader said.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra is currently in Delhi to hold consultation with party leaders. With the support of six Congress MLAs and lone CPM legislator, the NC-Congress alliance tally has risen to 53. The four Independent MLAs have won from the Jammu region.

The focus of the new government will be restoration of statehood. Omar indicated his priority on Wednesday, saying the first cabinet meeting would pass a resolution on restoration of statehood. Omar’s father and NC president Farooq Abdullah said that much. “We hope the Centre will treat us well. And statehood is returned to J&K,” he said.