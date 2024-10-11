Guwahati Diary: Sonowal bonds with rickshaw, cart pullers

Sonowal bonds with rickshaw, cart pullers

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal became nostalgic the other day after having spent his time with rickshaw and cart pullers in Dibrugarh that he represents in the Lok Sabha. He also savoured tea and poori-sabji with them. “Your hard work has always supported the local economy. It has been a privilege to meet all of you. I relished the opportunity to have poori-sabji with you as it replenished memories of my childhood,” Sonowal, who studied at a Dibrugarh school, said, adding, “The objective of the Modi government is to empower, enable every person with the help of Antodaya philosophy which ensures equal development with honour for everyone.”

Romeo squad for women safety during Durga puja

The Cachar district police have formed an anti-Romeo squad to ensure an incident-free Durga puja. The squad will move around Silchar town and respond quickly whenever alerted. “The members of the squad will remain deployed till the day of emersion of Durga idols. They will give justice to women and others in distress,” SP Numol Mahatta said. The squad members are ready for performing their duties after having undergone a 15-day unarmed training. Most of them are women. Meanwhile, Durga puja is being celebrated across the state with religious fervour.

Global conference on ancient Indian wisdom

An international conference, ‘Unraveling Indian Knowledge Across Asia’, was held at the IIT-Guwahati, bringing together experts to explore the connections between ancient Indian wisdom and modern challenges. In his keynote address, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasised the need to integrate India’s ancient knowledge systems with modern science and technology, particularly as India and Asia move towards a new era of development. The governor underscored the global influence of texts such as the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata, emphasising their timeless teachings on morality, duty, and truth.

