Hindutva outfits in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district protest demanding justice for minor rape survivor

DEHRADUN: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth who went on to videograph the act, triggering widespread outrage in Tharali block of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Local residents, led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and traders organised protests and observed a shutdown on Thursday, as the victim belonged to Hindu religion while the youth, a Muslim.

The suspect has been arrested by police under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta (BNS) pertaining to rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to the police sources, a Muslim youth allegedly befriended a minor Hindu girl on Instagram. Subsequently, he raped her and shared explicit videos of the victim on social media platforms.

On Thursday, the local people blocked roads and observed a shutdown in Tharali, demanding justice. The protests extended throughout the Pinder Valley.

Tharali Police Station Officer Pankaj Kumar told this daily, "As a precautionary measure, police personnel are deployed in the market area." The 24-year-old accused, Dilbar Khan, has been arrested and jailed for rape and charges under the POCSO, and the IT Act.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers, led by District President Pratap Luthra, staged a protest march and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Magistrate, demanding, among other things, "death penalty for the accused."

Earlier, protests erupted in Uttarkashi after two men, including a Muslim, allegedly attempted to abduct a Hindu girl in Purola.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered stern action in these cases.