Maharashtra government triples salaries of madrasa teachers

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Thursday took a slew of steps to woo the Muslim minority and backward communities ahead of the assembly polls, expected to be held next month.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, the government decided to increase the salary of madrasa teachers and also the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation.

Primary teachers with D Ed degree will see their monthly pay almost triple to Rs 16,000 from Rs 6,000 at present, while the monthly payout of secondary school teachers with BEd will increase from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000.

Under Zakir Hussain Madrasa modernization scheme, the state government asked Madrasas to provide modern education along with the religious studies. Science, mathematics, sociology, English, Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu are proposed to be taught in madrasas.

The proposal to increase the working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation from Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore was tabled by the state minority department. The cooperation will use this money to lend to those from the minority community for various purposes.