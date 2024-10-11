Seat sharing for state assembly elections will be finalised in three days: Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that the 90 per cent seat sharing for state assembly elections has been completed and the remaining 10 per cent of seat sharing will be done in the next two to three days.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that on October 13, the BJP called the parliamentary board meeting where the seat sharing of the BJP will be discussed and finalized.

He said that after the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will declare his party's seats and later Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will declare seats of his party.

“There is proper coordination among the Mahayuti alliance partners and like last elections, this state assembly election also, BJP will contest in more number of seats in Vidarbha region while in the rest of the region, there will be proper seat distributions. Hindutva is our main agenda. We do not believe and differentiate between any caste and creed. The ticket distribution will not happen based on caste and community, but merit and winnability criteria only. All are equal for us,” said the BJP leader.

He said under the Ladli Bahena scheme, around 2.5 crore women are benefited and they are sure these women will cast their votes to Mahayuti only.

“MVA is afraid of the Ladli bahena scheme therefore they are opposing it and going to court against it as well. The aim of this scheme is to empower the rural women economically and boost the rural economy as well,” he pointed out.

Bawankule said that the Congress should learn something from its defeat in Haryana. “In November, the voters of Maharashtra will teach a lesson to MVA and Congress in a big way. People are understanding the fake narrative of the MVA. They got exposed. We have a strong alternative narrative that is helping people and all sections of the society,” he added.