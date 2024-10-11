South India’s weather pattern changed; bringing more heatwaves and heavy rainfall, says study

A new study reveals that extreme weather events frequency such as heatwaves and precipitation have increased by three to four times in Southern India due to shifts in tropical weather patterns in the past four decades.

The study found an increased frequency of heatwaves and precipitation up to three or four times more frequent at the tip of South India including the Kerala region, which is vulnerable to landslides. Further, it analysed that weather patterns which were quite rare before the 1990s become more common while prominent weather patterns like dry days have nearly disappeared.

The study would help policymakers in advance planning for heatwaves and extreme rainfall to mitigate the effects. The study named ‘Indo-Pacific regional extremes aggravated by changes in tropical weather patterns’ published in Nature Geoscience provides groundbreaking insights into long-term changes in tropical weather in the Indo-Pacific region. It underlines shifts in tropical weather patterns that are leading to an increased frequency of extreme weather events such as heat waves and heavy rainfall.

The study used a new approach as previous methods failed to observe long-term weather trends on a daily time scale. The new approach can identify an occurrence of trends for each daily weather pattern and its direct association with extreme events.