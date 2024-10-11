T-shirts and jeans banned for government teachers in Bihar

PATNA: The Bihar government has enforced a new dress code for school teachers, banning t-shirts and jeans, during working hours. Teachers and other employees will face action if they’re found violating the dress code, says a notice of the education department

The notice points out that earlier guidelines on maintaining decency in educational institutions were not followed. As per the notice, government school teachers have also been banned from making reels.

The department has taken the decision in view of dance and DJ videos going viral on social media.

According to the department, such activities not only negatively impact the academic environment, but also hurt the dignity of the school.

The department, however, has given permission to organise programmes in a disciplined manner on special occasions as per the prescribed calendar.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has announced new policy for transfer and posting of school teachers, giving priority to those with serious illnesses and disabilities. Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that all applications for transfers would be received online only.