Take out a day for people as Haryana shows good work gets rewarded: PM Modi to ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the BJP’s success in the recent Haryana assembly elections during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He emphasised the importance of good governance and tangible development achievements in securing electoral victories, stating, “kaam bolta hai aur acche kaam ko hi logon ka vote milta hai (work speaks for itself and good work gets people’s votes).”

In his about 25-minute address to Union ministers, the PM highlighted the need for them to maintain constant communication with citizens, aligning with the NDA government’s principle of ‘minimum government, maximum governance.’

According to sources, the PM also suggested that his cabinet colleagues prioritised public grievances and respond swiftly to emails and other communication received from the public about people’s welfare works and service-delivery system.

The PM’s pep talk came following the BJP’s astonishing success in the Haryana Assembly polls. On good governance, the PM is learnt to have suggested the ministers to designate a specific day for direct interaction with the public to discuss government initiatives and welfare policies.

Modi reiterated that the performance and visibility of government actions are crucial for electoral success. This meeting marked the second gathering of Modi’s council of ministers since the formation of the NDA-3 government.

Sources indicated that Modi attributed the electoral success to the party’s good governance, emphasizing that performance is the key factor that ensures favorable electoral outcomes.