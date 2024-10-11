Take out a day for people as Haryana shows good work gets rewarded: PM Modi to ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the BJP’s success in the recent Haryana assembly elections during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He emphasised the importance of good governance and tangible development achievements in securing electoral victories, stating, “kaam bolta hai aur acche kaam ko hi logon ka vote milta hai (work speaks for itself and good work gets people’s votes).”
In his about 25-minute address to Union ministers, the PM highlighted the need for them to maintain constant communication with citizens, aligning with the NDA government’s principle of ‘minimum government, maximum governance.’
According to sources, the PM also suggested that his cabinet colleagues prioritised public grievances and respond swiftly to emails and other communication received from the public about people’s welfare works and service-delivery system.
The PM’s pep talk came following the BJP’s astonishing success in the Haryana Assembly polls. On good governance, the PM is learnt to have suggested the ministers to designate a specific day for direct interaction with the public to discuss government initiatives and welfare policies.
Modi reiterated that the performance and visibility of government actions are crucial for electoral success. This meeting marked the second gathering of Modi’s council of ministers since the formation of the NDA-3 government.
Sources indicated that Modi attributed the electoral success to the party’s good governance, emphasizing that performance is the key factor that ensures favorable electoral outcomes.
When the meeting began, the ministers gave a standing ovation to the PM on the Haryana results. The meeting deliberated on various aspects of development plans for more than two-and-half hours. The PM reportedly told his ministers to focus on governance based on works, not on words alone. Quoting the PM, a senior party source said that the PM repeatedly told the ministers that “ham sabhi janata ke sevak hai (we are the servants of the people) and are duty-bound to serve them by setting examples of completing development works in a time-bound manner.”
Speaking about the success of aspirational districts, the PM asked the ministers to make regular visits to these districts and gather real feedback from the ground after directly speaking to the people.
He also emphasized that cabinet ministers should also have regular meetings and coordination with their junior ministers. “The ministers must go into details to ensure maximum benefits to the targeted beneficiaries,” a party source said, quoting the PM’s suggestion to his cabinet colleagues.
After witnessing power-point presentations, the PM remarked that collective efforts of ministers and in all departments would ensure the success of schemes and move the country towards realizing the collective goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.