After Congress' Haryana debacle, Digvijaya Singh raises questions over EVMs

INDORE: Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said the current system of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has snatched away his constitutional right as a voter, days after BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls stunned the Congress.

Like the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress also won most of the seats in Haryana when it concerned postal ballots, he claimed.

"I am a voter and it is my constitutional right that my vote should go to the candidate of my choice. I should put the ballot paper in the ballot box with my hand and in this way, the votes cast should be counted 100 per cent. This is my constitutional right which has been taken away by the current system of EVMs," Singh told reporters on Friday.

Singh has raised questions about the authenticity of votes cast through EVMs on several occasions in the past.

The Congress leader claimed that in the MP polls in November 2023, his party won 199 out of the 230 seats in the counting of postal ballots, but it could get only 66 seats after the counting of votes cast through EVMs.

In the postal ballot system, the distribution of ballot papers and the return of the marked ballot is done by post.