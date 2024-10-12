Centre ropes in professionals for tourism infra push

NEW DELHI: The ministry of tourism has kickstarted the process to engage a team of private professionals for the effective implementation of its destination development schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Prashad.

These schemes aim at developing ‘world-class infrastructure’ at tourist places, enhancing tourist experiences, and boosting community participation.

The team — National Programme Management Unit (NPMU) — will primarily review the Detailed Project Reports (DPR), focus on the evaluation of drawings and maps to ensure that the proposals are feasible and according to the industry standards.

The goal is to position India as a top global tourism destination, said officials.

To appoint the NPMU, the ministry has already invited the bid and so far received over 170 queries. It is expected to complete the process this month, after which the Letter of Award will be issued.

Following the appointment of the consultant, the ministry plans to merge the existing individual Project Management Units of different schemes into a comprehensive team that will focus on realising the vision to elevate India’s tourism globally.

According to the officials, the team comprising 16 professionals will handle future schemes or sub-schemes devised by the ministry. In addition to preparing DPRs and Master Plans, the NPMU will monitor and evaluate deliverables from Project Development and Management Consultants (PDMC), state implementing agencies, and other divisions or agencies.