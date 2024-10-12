Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: Owaisi on Haryana results

HYDERABAD: Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the Congress has to "take everyone along" if they want to defeat BJP. He was responding to the grand old party's unexpected defeat in the Haryana elections.

Owaisi pointed out that the 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections.

"How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?," he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night.

"I would like to tell the old party. Understand what I am saying. You have to take everyone along to defeat Modi. You will not be able to do anything alone," he said.

The BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46.