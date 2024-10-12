Dehradun diary: Union minister recalls Ratan Tata's love for Uttarakhand

Union Minister recalls Tata’s love for state

Former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank revealed that renowned industrialist Ratan Tata was deeply captivated by Uttarakhand’s breathtaking landscapes. Tata held a special affinity for the state and had even dreamt of settling here. Recalling his tenure as CM, Nishank shared that he had invited Tata to the state’s foundation day celebrations on November 9, 2010, which Tata had graciously accepted. Dr Nishank reminisces about Tata’s profound interests in literature, art, music, yoga, and meditation. Tata’s invaluable contributions will be etched in India’s memory, he adds.

State film council CEO talks of hiked subsidies

Uttarakhand Information and Film Development Council (UFDC) CEO Bansidhar Tiwari met Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal on the sets of Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s upcoming film “Past Tense”. Tiwari highlighted the state government’s new film policy, offering increased subsidies for films, OTT releases, and web series. “The government, under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s guidance, is committed to developing the film industry,” he stated. “State is promoting direct employment opportunities through film production, while also encouraging tourism in the state,” said Tiwari.

UP minister’s prime land in Nainital attached

In a significant move, state government has attached a land worth multi-crores in Nainital owned by Bhavani Singh, wife of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. The land, purchased 17 years ago, has been seized amid ongoing disputes between Bhavani Singh and Raja Bhaiya. The Nainital district administration has taken control of a 27-nali agricultural land in Siltona village, Kanchi Dham tehsil, owned by Bhavani Singh. The land was seized due to alleged violation of land use conditions under the stringent land laws implemented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.This development adds to Raja Bhaiya’s growing list of controversies.

narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com