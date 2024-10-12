Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passes away

G.N. Saibaba, former Delhi University professor passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 8.30 pm.

Saibaba, 57, was admitted to NIMS 10 days ago due to ill health. He underwent an operation to have his gall bladder removed and had been suffering from an infection.

The Bombay High Court in March this year acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. He was later released from Nagpur jail on March 7.

He served as an English professor at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College and was suspended in 2014 following his arrest by the Maharashtra police for suspected Maoist links.