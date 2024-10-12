Frontier Nagaland Territory: ENPO sets October 31 deadline for govt’s comment

GUWAHATI: The influential tribal body Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has asked the Nagaland government to send its comment regarding the “Frontier Nagaland Territory” (FNT) to the central government by October 31.

The Centre had earlier asked the Neiphiu Rio government to give its comment on the highlights of a memorandum of settlement (MoS) draft concerning FNT.

The ENPO decided to write to the state government following a coordination and consultative meeting with various tribal organisations in eastern Nagaland’s Mon town on Friday.

This is the third time in past two months that it has written to the state government seeking its views on the issue. In the second letter, issued on September 14, the ENPO urged the government to take the matter seriously and uphold the spirit of collective responsibility as outlined in Article 164 (2) of the Constitution of India while sharing its views on the MoS draft.