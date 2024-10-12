HC pulls up cops over RG Kar arrests

KOLKATA: On a day when the condition of junior doctor Aniket Mahato, who was hospitalised because of deteriorating health due to a fast he began on Sunday, was described as “critical but stable,” the Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to nine youths who were arrested for raising ‘We want justice’ slogans on the RG Kar hospital rape-murder incident outside a Durga Puja marquee on October 9.

The nine were remanded in seven days of police custody by the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore on Thursday. Upon reviewing the petition filed by their relatives, a single bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar granted interim bail to the youths against a surety of Rs 1,000 each. The court noted that their demonstration was not intended to spread hatred, harm religious sentiments, or engage in anti-national activities.

Fasting junior doctor Aniket has started responding to treatment, a member of the five-doctor team monitoring him in the critical care unit (CCU) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said on Friday. He was admitted to the state-run hospital on Thursday night.

In a related development, representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), led by national president RV Asokan, met the agitating junior doctors who have been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar hospital. “I am touched by the way these children are fighting for the cause of the people and not for themselves. I am emotional. They are the real heroes, and we are all very proud of them,” Asokan said on Friday after meeting the junior doctors at Dorina Crossing.

Speaking to media, Asokan said that during their meeting, the junior medics detailed their demands and expressed frustration over the West Bengal government’s indifference.

“They did not talk much about withdrawing the fast but focused on their demands and the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their movement. They are quite confident about the success,”he added. Asokan mentioned he would convey the junior doctors’ anguish to other IMA officials. “We are very much with them and will continue to support them for this cause. The situation is being monitored by the association,” he said.

Earlier, the IMA expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the fasting doctors, prompting it to write to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for immediate intervention.