How many more families must be destroyed? Congress slams Centre over TN rail accident

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the train accident in Tamil Nadu, saying no lessons have been learnt despite many lives lost in numerous accidents and asked how many more families must be destroyed before the government wakes up.

Gandhi asserted that accountability starts at the top.

An express train, at 75 kmph speed, hit a stationary goods train on Friday in Tamil Nadu as it entered a loop line instead of getting into the main line, railway officials said, adding that a number of passengers were injured and a coach caught fire.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accidenta passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train."

"Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up," the former Congress chief said.