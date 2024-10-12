LS speaker Om Birla to lead delegation to Inter-Parliamentary Union

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will lead a Parliamentary Delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Geneva from October 13 to 17 this year.

An official statement here on Saturday said that the delegation comprises of Sl Harivansh, deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha; Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Rajeev Shukla, MP; Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP; Smt. Mamata Mohanta, MP; Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary – general of Lok Sabha and P. C. Mody, Secretary – General, Rajya Sabha.

In a statement, an official said that the LS speaker Om Birla will address the assembly on the theme "Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future".

It was added that Birla will also participate in the meetings of IPU’s governing council, which is the highest decision-making body of IPU.

Besides this, members of the Indian Parliamentary delegation will also take part in the meetings of its executive committee, the four Standing Committees and various other meetings and working sessions during the conference.

LS speaker Om Birla will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of the assembly.

Additionally, Birla will be addressing the members of the Indian diaspora in Geneva on 14 October 2024 on the sideline of attending the main conference.

Currently, the IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. Members include parliaments from large countries like China, India, and Indonesia, as well as smaller countries like Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau.