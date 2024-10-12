Madhya Pradesh: Congress seeks Dy CM’s resignation over drug bust

BHOPAL: Five days after a large MD drugs illegal factory was busted on the outskirts of Bhopal and a massive haul of the manufactured drug reportedly worth Rs 1,814 crore seized, the opposition Congress’s state president Jitu Patwari raised the issue in Delhi.

While raising the issue of multiple pictures showing Harish Anjana (one of the smugglers arrested in the case) with state’s deputy CM and finance minister Jagdish Devda, the state Congress chief alleged that the pictures prove that the drug smuggler is the deputy CM’s close associate.

“If PM Narendra Modi or his party is really against drug menace, then the MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda should be asked to resign,” Patwari demanded while interacting with mediapersons at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Also, a former minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader also alleged that the central government report presented before the Parliament two years back stated that narcotic drugs are being consumed by around 40 crore people in the country. Annually the country is getting 2 crore new drug addicts, around 50% of which are those aged up to 25 years. “While the PM didn’t provide the promised 2 crore jobs annually in the country, 2 crore new drug addicts are being added every year. The illegal drug factory busted in Bhopal has its network all across the country, this is why we came to Delhi to raise the issue. CM Mohan Yadav, who is also the state’s home minister is silent over the entire issue of one of his two deputy CMs Jagdish Devda’s pictures with one of those arrested in the case,” Patwari said.

Right since Harish Anjana (the third man arrested in the case) was nabbed on October 7, followed by the emergence of Harish’s viral pictures with the deputy CM, the state Congress leaders, including Patwari, have been demanding the deputy CM’s resignation.

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, while denying the allegations, however, had said, “Many people come and get pictures with persons who are in public and political life. By getting his picture clicked, can any criminal get saved in a criminal case? Both BJP and I have no connections with such criminals.”