Pakistan drone intercepted; heroin, empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force troops activated "technical counter measures" to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday.
BSF logo used for representational purposes.
PTI
FEROZEPUR: A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone, said an official on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops activated "technical counter measures" to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday, said the official.

After a search operation was launched, the BSF personnel recovered the drone and also found one packet of heroin and an empty pistol magazine near village Raja Rai here.

