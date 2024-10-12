RSS chief cautions against erosion of values and attempts by divisive elements to break the society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday cautioned that there is a spurt in incidents in the country that incites fanaticism without any reason.

"There may be dissatisfaction about a situation or policies, but there are democratic ways to express it and oppose them. Instead of resorting to violence, attacking a particular section of the society, trying to create fear," he said in his annual address on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

"We can see an erosion of values and the tactics of divisive elements to break the society across Bharat today. There is an attempt to create conflict by creating separation on the basis of caste, language, province etc. Arrangements are being made so that the society, entangled in petty selfishness and small identities, does not understand the all-consuming crisis looming over their heads until it is too late. Due to this, today Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh on the north-western border of the country; Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the sea border; and the entire Purvanchal from Bihar to Manipur are disturbed".

"It is essential for the people to have noble attributes, character and firmness on Dharma to create an environment as that of Ram Rajya", the RSS chief said.

He spoke in detail on decline of social values and eroding human concerns towards environment.

"Women are facing incidents like rape in many places. The incident in Kolkata's R. G. Kar Hospital is one of the most shameful that has tarnished the entire society. The whole society stood with the doctors protesting and demanding prompt and sensitive action. But even after such a heinous crime, the despicable efforts made by some people to protect the criminals show how the nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining us", Bhagwat said.

"Our view towards women - "Maatrivat Paradaareshu" - is our value tradition that has been passed on for generations",he said.

He said that India is moving forward in all fields and its acceptance across the world is growing alongwith this.

Discussing a few challenges, Bhagwat said "Everyone feels that Bharat as a nation has become stronger and more respected in the world with an enhanced credibility in the past few years. Naturally, respect for the ideas inherent in our tradition and sentiment has increased in many areas",he said.