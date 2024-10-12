Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Bishnoi gang suspected for murder

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his deep concern over the tragic incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate." He confirmed that two individuals, identified as being from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, had been arrested in connection with the shooting of Baba Siddique. A third assailant remains on the run. Shinde assured the public that the Mumbai Police had been instructed to take swift and decisive action, emphasising that strict measures would be taken against those responsible for disturbing law and order.

In a condolence message on X, deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

"I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident," Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague.

"We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," he said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.

Reportedly, the attack follows a significant threat to his life received just 15 days ago, when he was reportedly warned with a death threat, the authorities had provided him with Y-category security.

Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of Siddiqui, with some from opposition parties expressing concern at the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

NCP working president Praful Patel, a close friend of Siddiqui, said he was at a loss of words.

Congress-turned-BJP leader Ashok Chavan said he had worked with Siddiqui when both were in the grand old party, adding the news was shocking.

Former Union Minister and NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar aexpressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra, describing it as alarming for the common people. He demanded that the state’s Home Minister take responsibility for the situation and immediately step down. Pawar emphasized that the current state of affairs in the financial capital was unacceptable and required urgent attention.