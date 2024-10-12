Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Bishnoi gang suspected for murder

Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday evening at his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra. Siddique was attacked by three unidentified assailants who fired six bullets at him. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead.
According to multiple reports, the assailants are suspected to be members of the Bishnoi gang.
Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, confirmed Mumbai police.
Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.
It was reported that a total of six rounds were fired at Siddique, hitting him in the head and chest.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his deep concern over the tragic incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate." He confirmed that two individuals, identified as being from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, had been arrested in connection with the shooting of Baba Siddique. A third assailant remains on the run. Shinde assured the public that the Mumbai Police had been instructed to take swift and decisive action, emphasising that strict measures would be taken against those responsible for disturbing law and order.
In a condolence message on X, deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.
"I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident," Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague.
"We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," he said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.
Reportedly, the attack follows a significant threat to his life received just 15 days ago, when he was reportedly warned with a death threat, the authorities had provided him with Y-category security.
Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of Siddiqui, with some from opposition parties expressing concern at the law and order situation in Maharashtra.
NCP working president Praful Patel, a close friend of Siddiqui, said he was at a loss of words.
Congress-turned-BJP leader Ashok Chavan said he had worked with Siddiqui when both were in the grand old party, adding the news was shocking.
Former Union Minister and NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar aexpressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra, describing it as alarming for the common people. He demanded that the state’s Home Minister take responsibility for the situation and immediately step down. Pawar emphasized that the current state of affairs in the financial capital was unacceptable and required urgent attention.
The shooting is believed to be linked to a controversy over slum redevelopment projects in Bandra, a constituency primarily occupied by slum dwellers. The area has been undergoing redevelopment, and tensions have reportedly risen over the project. The assailants fired at Siddique, hitting him in the chest. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.
Baba Siddique was well-known for organising grand Iftar parties, which were often attended by prominent Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.
On October 4, Sachin Kurmi, the Byculla taluka president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, was murdered by three assailants. He was stabbed near his home in what is believed to be the result of an internal dispute. Kurmi was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was later declared dead.
(With inputs from PTI)